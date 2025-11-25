How Sweetwater Gets Into the Holiday Spirit Each December

Each December, Sweetwater gets into the holiday spirit with community gatherings and family-friendly events in Rock Springs and Green River. For residents and visitors, the holiday feeling cannot be replicated, whether you’re with your family or not. The county embraces an infectious Christmas spirit year in and year out through several holiday-themed events that bring the community together.

Everything this period is Christmas-themed and designed to be enjoyed together. From the Santa grotos popping up on every corner you look, to potlucks where everyone is invited.

But for those who prefer to celebrate outside, the festivities begin with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting tradition, where the community comes together at the corner of Grant and Elk Streets. It often starts at 4:00 p.m. with hot chocolate and includes local theater groups, such as community singing and Christmas story reading.

Immediately after the tree lighting, the popular Annual Lighted Holiday Parade winds its way through Historic Downtown Rock Springs at 5:30 p.m. This parade boasts beautifully decorated floats with thousands of lights, the sounds of Christmas songs filling the air, and community organizations showing their holiday cheer through creative displays. A new theme each year fires up the imaginations of onlookers who line the streets, bundled up with hot cocoa in hand, as the procession makes its way through historic downtown.

One such favorite tradition is Santa Saturdays, when families gather at the Downtown Gazebo in front of City Hall every Saturday from Thanksgiving through mid-December to visit with Santa Claus. Everyone shares their Christmas wishes, making sure to capture the moments.

Other unique displays in downtown Rock Springs include “Christmas Around the World,” which highlights the city’s multicultural heritage. It features hand-drawn, life-sized depictions of Santa Claus representing 56 different nationalities, displayed throughout downtown, each accompanied by information about that culture’s holiday traditions and customs. This educational and festive display celebrates Rock Springs’ historic diversity while teaching visitors about how Christmas is celebrated around the globe.

Throughout December, Bunning Park has a spectacular light display called “Christmas in the Park, ” creating a jolly ambiance for gatherings and fun holiday walks. Every Friday and Saturday evening through December 20th, the park comes alive with free rides, food trucks, live performances, and hot cocoa stations. Local churches, school bands, and theatre groups each perform in turn, providing a rotating schedule of entertainment that gives residents multiple reasons to visit throughout the season.

The Everything Christmas Giveaway, coordinated by Helping Hands of Sweetwater County, offers community members free Christmas decorations. Held at the American Legion Post, this event distributes donated trees, lights, ornaments, and other holiday décor to ensure that everyone in the county can decorate their homes for the holidays, regardless of financial circumstances. This caring initiative epitomizes the spirit of Sweetwater County during the holiday season.

Special shopping events with holiday discounts take place throughout the month of December in downtown Rock Springs. For those seeking handmade or unique gifts not found in big-box stores, consider browsing local shops like Red White Buffalo in Green River and several boutique stores in Rock Springs that sell Wyoming-made art. Live music, hot seasonal drinks, free face painting, and s’mores make the shopping district a holiday celebration during the Downtown Christmas Open House.

What makes Sweetwater County’s holiday celebrations truly special is how they help combat the isolation that many people feel during this time of year. Whether someone is far from family, new to the area, or just looking for connection, these communal gatherings provide opportunities to build relationships and experience the warmth of belonging. The different events create multiple touch points throughout December, ensuring residents have opportunities to take part, no matter their schedule or interests.

Holiday celebrations in the county center are all-inclusive and create camaraderie. Each of the local businesses, churches, schools, and community organizations collaborates to create a mood for one and all. These are things that create ties that reach way beyond the holiday season: from the twinkling lights of the holiday parade to the clip-clop of horses pulling carriages to the gathering of neighbors at community events.

If you’re thinking of where to go for the holidays, Sweetwater County offers a refreshing change of pace from city-based holidays with too many crowds. The traditions established there remind one that, in this increasingly individualistic world, community matters. When citizens come together, lighting a tree, watching a parade, or taking a carriage ride, they create shared memories and strengthen those social bonds that keep communities intact.