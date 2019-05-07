Howard Quinn (May 5, 2019)

Howard Quinn, 62, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by family & friends on May 5, 2019.

Howard was born in Fontana, California and moved to Wyoming when he was 16 where he met his wife Dolores, and they had one daughter, Pamela.

In the early years of marriage, he worked for the Wyoming Highway Department then the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked for 20 years until he became ill with lupus.

Prior to becoming ill, he was an avid team roper. In 1985 he won 35k a few saddles and too many buckles to count riding his trusted partner Fred. Howard loved to hunt and fish. He got his first moose at 16. He was always proud of his one-shot kills. In his younger days, he would start growing a beard and refused to shave until he got his elk.

Howard loved archery and spent lots of time at the archery barn shooting his bow and talking with friends. He loved shooting archery leagues with his family and teasing his grandson about his big floppy ears. He loved his family and did everything in his power to make sure they had a good education. He would always tell his girls “you can’t depend on a man to take care of you.”

He is survived by his wife; Dolores Quinn, daughter; Pamela Rael, granddaughters; Zaydia Ellis and Zoe Turner, grandson; Zayne Rael, brother; Daniel Johnson and wife Pat, sister; Rhonda Warren and husband Curtis, uncle; Charles Briska, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Howard was preceded in death by his father; Jack Howard Quinn, mother; Marilyn Briska. Both maternal and paternal grandparents. His uncle Earl “Ted” Theodore Briska, and aunt Faye Kulas.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the White Mountain Archers Barn, Red FMC barn at Scotts Bottom.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Howard’s memory be made to the White Mountain Archery Club, P.O. Box 1258, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com