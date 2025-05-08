Howard Theodore Kelly (Sept. 28, 1941 – May 6, 2025)

Howard Theodore Kelly, 83, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at his home in Rock Springs.

Born in Rock Springs on September 28, 1941, Howard was the son of Theodore “Ted” and Julia Ann Kelly. He spent his formative years in the town he cherished, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1959. Howard embraced a life of service and adventure, serving with honor in the United States Navy aboard the USS San Marcos LSD 25 during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Throughout his professional life, Howard was a dedicated service manager, retiring as Vice President of Rock Springs Casper Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 26 years. He was also known for his driving skills having worked as a truck driver for Ray Trucking, John Bunning Transfer, Searle Brothers, and DeBernardi Construction companies before the purchase of the Wyoming Club Bar, fondly known as Kaiser’s.

Howard was a cherished member of his community, affiliated with the B.P.O.E. Elks #151 and the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, and a former member of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors “The Family” His passions included the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping. and having and sharing toddy’s. He was an enthusiastic Wyoming Cowboys fan and loved playing solitaire, driving around town, and listening to his scanner. Above all, he cherished moments spent with family, especially at the family cabin.

Survivors include two sons, Brian Kelly and wife Karin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Scott Kelly of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Janet Kelly and husband Justin Jolly of Loma, Colorado; three brothers, Eugene Kelly and wife Jane of Deer Lodge, Montana, Allen Kelly of Rock Springs, and Terry Kelly of Rock Springs; two sisters, Gail Bider and husband Matt of Rock Springs, and Sharon Fennell of Rock Springs; eight grandchildren, Megan Gabol of Rock Springs, Timothy Kelly and wife Kassieie of Gillette, Melissa Gabol of Loma, Colorado, Kayle Kelly of Rock Springs, Shelby Gabol and husband Ryan Balmer of Grand Junction, Colorado, Kaden Kelly and wife Dani of Rock Springs, Jack Kelly of Rock Springs, and Julia Kelly of Rock Springs; four great-grandchildren, Cheznee Billingsley of Loma, Colorado, Reagan Kelly of Magna, Utah, Kalyn Kelly of Gillette, and Phailee Kelly of Rock Springs; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Lauren Kay Kelly; four brothers, Tommy Kelly, Donald Kelly, Robert Kelly, and Carl Kelly.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 P.M. Monday, June 23, 2025 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following the service, Military Honors, Graveside Service and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Boys and Girls Club, 736 Massachusetts Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

