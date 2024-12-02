Hoyland and Davis Garner Mountain West Honors in Their Final Collegiate Game

LARAMIE — Wyoming Cowboys seniors John Hoyland and Tyrecus Davis earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors following their standout performances in Wyoming’s thrilling 15-14 victory over Washington State in Pullman. Hoyland was recognized as Special Teams Player of the Week, while Davis received Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

Hoyland, a kicker from Broomfield, Colorado, capped his collegiate career with a flawless performance, converting all three of his field goal attempts against the Cougars. His kicks from 42, 40, and 22 yards played a pivotal role in the Cowboys’ victory. Hoyland’s accuracy throughout the season was remarkable, finishing 14-of-15 on field goals under 50 yards.

With those three field goals, Hoyland extended his Wyoming school record for career field goals made, ending with 73. He also concluded his career with 366 total points, leaving an indelible mark on the program as one of its most reliable scorers.

Cornerback Tyrecus Davis, from Greenville, Texas, delivered a stellar defensive performance in his final game with the Cowboys. Davis tied a career high with seven tackles, matching his effort in Wyoming’s season-opening win over Texas Tech.

His most crucial play came late in the game, as he intercepted Washington State quarterback John Mateer to seal the Cowboys’ victory. Davis also contributed a tackle for loss and a critical fourth-down stop during the contest.

Davis and the Wyoming defense held Washington State to just 285 total yards—nearly 150 yards below their season average—and limited the Cougars to only 14 points. The Cowboys did not allow a single score in the second half, showcasing a dominant defensive effort to close out the season.