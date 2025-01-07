Hubert “Bert” Frank Smith Jr. (December 20, 1938 – January 3, 2025)

Hubert “Bert” Frank Smith Jr., 86, passed away Friday, January 3, 2025 at his home. He was a 60 year resident of Green River.

He was born December 20, 1938 in Houston; the son of Hubert Frank Smith Sr. and Novella Mary Brock Smith.

Hubert attended schools in Houston. received a bachelors degree in business from University of Wyoming.

He married the love of his life Shirley Lee on June 11, 1965 in Green River.

Hubert served in the United States Navy and Coast Guard.

He and his wife Shirley were the owners/operators of B & S Company for 42 years and he retired 2021.

Hubert was a member of the J.C.’s; American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24; Search and Rescue, and Snowpokes.

Hubert enjoyed spending time with family, snowmobiling, traveling, rock climbing, camping, and four-wheeling.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Smith of Green River; two sons, Matthew Lee Smith of Green River, and Jesse Ray Smith of Angleton, Texas; two daughters, Amanda Murphy and husband Joel of Green River, and Cheryl Weisinger and husband David of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Baylee Morgan and companion Trevor Duvall, Aubree Harrison and husband and Justin, Coulter Smith, Jesse Black, Lori Hayles, Callie Smith, Dustin Murphy, Anthony Murphy, and Ryan Murphy; seven great-grandchildren, Preslee Dawn Owens, Hunter Murphy, Elliana Murphy, Autumn Evans, Emma Hayles, Abrie Hales, Paige Hayles, and Luke Hayles; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Frank and Mary Novella Smith and one sister, Betty Sue Smith.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Sweetwater Snowpokes Snowmobile ATV Club, P.O. Box 1731, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.