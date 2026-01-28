Hudson Atticus Shafe (January 4, 2026 - January 25, 2026).

Hudson Atticus Shafe left this world too soon on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Born just weeks prior on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in Rock Springs, Hudson brought immense joy and love into his family’s lives during his brief time with them.

Hudson was a cherished resident of Green River, where he lived with his devoted parents, Kaylee Elizabeth Shafe and Joshua Timothy Shafe. Though his time with his family was short, Hudson’s presence was felt deeply by his parents and extended family, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts.

The impact of Hudson’s tender soul and angelic spirit will forever be remembered by all those who had the honor of knowing him. While his life was brief, the love and happiness he brought into the world were immeasurable.

Survivors include his parents, Joshua and Kaylee Shafe of Green River; one brother Jonah Shafe of Green River; paternal grandparents Dwaine and Teresa Shafe of Green River; maternal grandmother Heidi Fry and companion Chris Mitchell of Green River; great-grandfather, James Best; several aunts; uncles; four cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Danny Fry; paternal great-grandfather, Robert Shafe; paternal great-grandmother, Ingeborg Best; maternal great-grandfather, Dale Fry.

Cremation will take place; a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Family and friends are invited to extend their condolences and share memories of Hudson at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Hudson Atticus Shafe will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him, and his memory will be a guiding light for us all. May he rest in peace.