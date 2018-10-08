HUM by Verizon Turns Your Car Into a Smart Car

Winter roads are ahead.

Get peace of mind with HUM from Wyoming Wireless.

HUM provides the following benefits:

  • Vehicle tracking. You can see where the car is located, and the direction it is moving right from your smartphone.
  • Boundary Alerts. Get a text message or email if the vehicle leaves an area you define.
  • Speed Alerts. Get notified where and when the vehicles exceed a set speed limit.
  • Emergency Crash Response. If the car is in a crash, a HUM representative will assist automatically.
  • Driving History Reports. See the distance, speeds, amount of gas used and more.
  • Vehicle Diagnostics. Get alerts, when something is wrong with the vehicle. Know what the check engine light means.
  • Hands Free Calling. HUM comes with a Bluetooth hands free speaker that you can pair with your phone.
  • Roadside Assistance. Locked out? Ran out of Gas? Need a tow? Roadside assistance is included.

HUM by Verizon provides all these features and more for only $10 per month.
Purchase yours at Wyoming Wireless and get the HUM equipment for free.
That’s a $30 savings!

 

HUM X provides all the features above, plus turns your car into a wifi hotspot. You will be able to use your computer and wifi enabled devices on the go. Perfect for company and fleet vehicles.
Get the HUM X at Wyoming Wireless and get the equipment for free.
That’s a $70 savings!

101 Gateway Blvd (Across from Walmart) in Rock Springs
50 Monroe Ave (Next to the movie theater) in Green River

