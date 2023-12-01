Hundreds of Inmates Transferred Out of State Due to WDOC Staff Vacancies

Hundreds of Inmates Transferred Out of State Due to WDOC Staff Vacancies

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) placed over 200 offenders and inmates into two Wyoming jails and one out of state correctional facility due to staff vacancies.

WDOC said Thursday that they placed an undisclosed number of offenders in the Sublette and Lincoln County Jails. Additionally, they moved 240 Wyoming inmates to the Tallahatchie Correctional Institute in Tallahatchie, Mississippi.

The out of state transports took place Wednesday and Thursday, and WDOC said both transports were without incident. The department said that the transfers are a result of staff vacancies. WDOC anticipates maintaining inmates out of facility and state until staffing increases within the agency. Inmates will be returned immediately as vacancies improve, they said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted from Idaho Friday Morning

Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted from Idaho Friday Morning

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023

WGFD and Public Discuss Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor

WGFD and Public Discuss Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor

Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 30, 2023

Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 30, 2023