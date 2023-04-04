Hundreds of Miles of Interstates, Highways Closed from Spring Snow Storm

More than 340 miles of Interstate 80 remain closed due to the spring snow storm. This is what I80 looked like between Green River and Rock Springs earlier this morning. Photo courtesy of Corene Marie Cox

Most of the highways and interstates around Sweetwater County are closed today as crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), county and city work to clear the roads.

Roads leading in and out of Rock Springs and Green River that are closed include WY530, WY430, WY28, and portions of US191. Interstate 80 between Evanston and Cheyenne is closed, which is more than 340 miles. As of 10 a.m. the estimated opening time is unknown for all closures.

As most Wyomingites know, weather and road conditions change quickly, so be sure and check WYDOT’s website or call 511 for the latest road reports and updates.

As for local closures, click here. For a complete forecast, click here.

This WYDOT map shows all of the road closures.

Here’s a look at I-80 webcams across the state.

French Interchange on I80 near Evanston. WYDOT webcam photo
Conditions between Rock Springs and Green River on I80 earlier this morning.
Photo by Corene Marie Cox
I80 at milepost 111 near Rock Springs. WYDOT webcam photo
Wamsutter at milepost 156 on I80. WYDOT webcam photo
Arlington at milepost 271 on I80. WYDOT webcam photo
Strouss hill near Laramie on I80 at milepost 283. WYDOT webcam photo

Sweetwater County Area Closures & Late Starts: April 4, 2023

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Has Canceled School Today

Snow Showers With a High Near 24

SCSD No. 1 Will Have Virtual Learning Day Tuesday

