Hundreds of Miles of Interstates, Highways Closed from Spring Snow Storm

Most of the highways and interstates around Sweetwater County are closed today as crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), county and city work to clear the roads.
Roads leading in and out of Rock Springs and Green River that are closed include WY530, WY430, WY28, and portions of US191. Interstate 80 between Evanston and Cheyenne is closed, which is more than 340 miles. As of 10 a.m. the estimated opening time is unknown for all closures.
As most Wyomingites know, weather and road conditions change quickly, so be sure and check WYDOT’s website or call 511 for the latest road reports and updates.
