Hundreds of Miles of Interstates, Highways Closed from Spring Snow Storm

Most of the highways and interstates around Sweetwater County are closed today as crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), county and city work to clear the roads.

Roads leading in and out of Rock Springs and Green River that are closed include WY530, WY430, WY28, and portions of US191. Interstate 80 between Evanston and Cheyenne is closed, which is more than 340 miles. As of 10 a.m. the estimated opening time is unknown for all closures.

As most Wyomingites know, weather and road conditions change quickly, so be sure and check WYDOT’s website or call 511 for the latest road reports and updates.

As for local closures, click here. For a complete forecast, click here.

This WYDOT map shows all of the road closures.

Here’s a look at I-80 webcams across the state.

French Interchange on I80 near Evanston. WYDOT webcam photo

Conditions between Rock Springs and Green River on I80 earlier this morning.

Photo by Corene Marie Cox

I80 at milepost 111 near Rock Springs. WYDOT webcam photo

Wamsutter at milepost 156 on I80. WYDOT webcam photo

Arlington at milepost 271 on I80. WYDOT webcam photo