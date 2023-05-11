Hundreds of Third Grade Students Participate in History Fair

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Hundreds of third graders are participating in this year’s Third Grade History Fair, an annual event presented by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

Museum Executive Director Dave Mead explained that third graders from all over Sweetwater County are participating in the annual event, which runs from May 11-14.

The third graders receive a guided tour of the museum and review special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, trona and coal mining, mountain men, Native Americans, and railroad construction at the museum in Green River and nearby Centennial Park, and participate in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding, and simulated railroad spike-driving.

Mead said the museum hopes to surpass the number of students who took part in History Fair in 2022, which exceeded 700.