Hygiene Products Donated to YWCA as Part of ‘Operation Dignity’

Local chapters of the Philanthropic Educational Organization donated about 100 hygiene products to the YWCA Sweetwater County Victims Advocacy Center as part of "Operation Dignity." From left are Cari Swensen, VAC advocate; Liz Strannigan, secretary of P.E.O. Chapter L and Pam Ostdahl, secretary of P.E.O. Chapter BC. Photo Courtesy of P.E.O.

ROCK SPRINGS –– A recent donation drive hosted by the YWCA of Sweetwater County Victims Advocacy Center and local organizations sought to bring dignity to residents of Sweetwater County.

To combat period poverty in Sweetwater County, the VAC hosted its inaugural feminine hygiene product drive, “Operation Dignity” to provide much-needed feminine and incontinence products to those in need.

Cari Swensen, VAC advocate, said the first drive was “truly an amazing success.” According to Swensen, 213 packages were donated to the cause.

The mission of Operation Dignity is to raise period poverty awareness and promote health and hygiene for everyone. Swensen said the first course of action is to destigmatize periods by talking about the struggles associated with periods openly and without shame.

Sparked by a Facebook plea by a woman who couldn’t afford feminine hygiene products, Swensen put “Operation Dignity” in motion.

“It’s time we make period poverty a thing of the past,” she said.

Swensen said senior citizens of both genders living on fixed incomes are facing these challenges as well. VAC collected donations of incontinence pads, period diapers, menstrual cups and adult diapers. Donation stations were set up at most grocery stores and donations are still accepted at the YWCA Victims Advocacy Center, located at 147 K St. Downtown Rock Springs, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The support we had was awesome,” Swensen said. “Even my son helped erase the stigma by buying a couple of packages and posing with them for a photo. Some of the store managers we worked with are male and were happy to help us.”

Gina DeBoer, program director for the VAC, said being comfortable again because women have access to these essentials is “a big deal.”

“It can have a big impact on their mental health because they’re constantly worried about it, especially since these products are more expensive now,” DeBoer said. “If they know these products will be here, they will feel better and more confident.”

The following is still accepted at the VAC, 147 K Street:

Tampons

Pads

Panty Liners

Incontinence Products for Men and Women

Period Diapers

Menstrual Cups

Adult Diapers

About 100 packages of hygiene products were donated by members of local Philanthropic Educational Organization chapters.

“This is part of our ongoing community connection,” Liz Strannigan, secretary of P.E.O. Chapter L, said. “We’re happy to help.”

The VAC, formerly known as the Center for Families and Children, offers support and advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, dating violence and elder abuse.

P.E.O. has celebrating women helping women for more than 150 years. The non-profit organization has helped more than 122,000 women pursue educational goals by providing nearly $415 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

The photos below are courtesy of P.E.O.