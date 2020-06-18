Hymas Commits to Minot State University

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School (RSHS) star track and field athlete Seth Hymas signed his national letter of intent to compete at the next level with Minot State University (MSU).

For Hymas, making the decision to join MSU, in Minot, North Dakota, was an obvious option when considering the cost of tuition and the fact that he was offered a scholarship to run track and field. He was also considering Weber State University, but did not have a guaranteed spot on the team and tuition would’ve cost him more.

Hymas said that he plans on competing in sprints, hurdles and long jump at MSU — all familiar events he participated in during his time as a Tiger.

A Record Setting Career

Throughout his high school career, Hymas played football and ran indoor and outdoor track and field. He broke several school records and even re-broke his own a few times. In total, he has broken five RSHS records during the indoor track and field season and an additional three records during football season.

Hymas’ first school records came in the fall of 2019 during football season. According to RSHS Head Football Coach Mark Lenhardt, Hymas owns the school records for most passing yards (1,510 yards), longest pass from scrimmage (99-yard pass), and most passing touchdowns (14).

During indoor track season of 2019-20, Hymas first broke the 55-meter hurdle record with a time of 8.11, which replaced Trent Rasmussen’s time of 8.19 in 2017. Soon after, Hymas eclipsed another record. Leaping into the new long jump record with a measurement of 21′ 9.5″ the jump gave him the second record of the season over former record holder Hunter Hanson. Hymas broke his third record of the season with a 8.65 finish in the 60-meter hurdles, out racing Cole Goich’s old time of 8.90.

In Laramie, at the last meet of the regular season, Hymas re-broke two of his own indoor records. The first to fall was his 55-meter hurdle record with a time of 8.07 and soon after was his own long jump record with a half foot improvement of 22′ 0.5′.

“I’m happy with how everything turned out and how I built my character,” Hymas said. “I know the last four years here [RSHS] have made me who I am. I’m glad I went to Rock Springs High School.”

Looking Forward to a Change

Beyond running track and field at the collegiate level, Hymas said he is most looking forward to the changes MSU will offer him.

“Getting new life experiences,” Hymas said. “I’ll finally be on my own and not have to lean on mom or dad. I’ll get to run track, train, better myself. I’ll get to meet new people. I’ll get to do new things. It’s just a big change.”

One of main focuses for Hymas will be getting his education. His hope is obtain a degree in Business Administration.

“I want to become the CEO of something or I want to own my own business some day,” Hymas said.

Whether it be owning his own business or shattering more records at the collegiate level, it’s safe to say that Hymas is on a pathway towards success.