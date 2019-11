ROCK SPRINGS — WYDOT is reporting that as of 10:45 this morning I-80 is closed in both directions from Exit 111 at Baxter Road to Rawlins and also eastbound from Evanston to Exit 91 at Flaming Gorge Way. Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way to Exit 104 is Closed to thru traffic in both directions. Local traffic is still permitted.

Estimated open time is 10 to 12 hours for both closures.

Check for road closure updates from WYDOT here.