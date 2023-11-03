I-80 Crash Blamed on Driver Error

A vehicle crash blocks both westbound lanes of Interstate 80. While the crash took about two hours to clear, traffic flowed by having drivers navigate around the crash on the shoulder. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS – A semi crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 is being blamed on driver error, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to Trooper Duncan with the WHP, the crash occurred when the driver of the truck veered the vehicle off the road for unknown reasons and overcorrected, causing the truck to flip onto its side. Duncan said the crash didn’t result in any injuries.
While the crash took crews about two hours to clear away, Duncan said emergency responders were able to keep traffic flowing by having vehicles navigate around the crash by driving on the shoulder. Traffic was only stopped for about 10-15 minutes as troopers spoke with crash witnesses.

