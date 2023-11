ROCK SPRINGS – A vehicle crash has both westbound lanes of I-80 blocked outside Rock Springs.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the crash at 12:37 p.m., which involved a semi tipping over onto both westbound lanes. It is currently unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Castle Rock Ambulance Service and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Delays are expected until the crash is cleared from the road.