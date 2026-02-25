I-80 Crash near Lyman Brings 2026 Highway Deaths to 19

CHEYENNE — Driver inattention and speed are suspected as major factors in a deadly crash on Interstate 80 about 11 miles west of Lyman.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the crash at 2:42 a.m. Feb. 21 near mile marker 31. The investigating troopers found that the driver’s side of a 2025 Toyota GR Corolla hatchback had struck the passenger side of a trailer being pulled by a 2023 Freightliner on the westbound lanes. The Toyota skidded along the rear portion of the trailer before leaving the right side of the road.

The Toyota’s driver was identified as 22-year-old Mountain View resident Caleb Gooding. Gooding died at the scene. The Freightliner’s driver was not injured.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The crash brings the number of deaths on Wyoming’s roadways to 19. During this time in 2025, there were 13 deaths, with nine deaths recorded in 2024.