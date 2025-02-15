I-80 Crash Response Continues, 2 Rawlins Men Confirmed to be Dead

GREEN RIVER –– Response to the crash in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel near Green River continues to be an all-hands-on-deck situation according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A press conference is scheduled to take place at noon today that will be streamed by TRN Media.

WYDOT says the number of fatalities is still unknown, having confirmed two thus far. SweetwaterNOW was able to confirm two young men from Rawlins were amongst those who died in the crash. Their identities were not released. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was unable to provide number of people injured taken to the hospital.

“I don’t have a count on the number of patients who were seen as part of Friday’s mass casualty event,” Deb Sutton, the marketing director and public relations officer for MHSC said.

Sutton said the hospital’s team consists of a wide range of specialties that were able to provide care at that moment. She said the doctors, nurses, and technicians worked efficiently and quickly in response to the incident.

Structural Integrity

Engineers are confident in the structural integrity of the Interstate 80’s eastbound tunnel, while a review of the westbound tunnel has shown no signs of collapse. WYDOT said damage in the westbound tunnel consisted of electrical equipment and lighting falling from the ceiling. Soot from the fire will need to be cleaned as well. WYDOT engineers are waiting for the crash to be cleared before they conduct a full assessment of the tunnel.

According to WYDOT, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is clearing abandoned and damaged vehicles from the tunnel and the WHP’s crash investigation team is investigating the scene. Traffic continues to be diverted through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way.