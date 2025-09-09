I-80 Exit 142 to Close Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Kilgore Companies, LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. will be closing the westbound off-ramp at Exit 142 on Interstate 80, the Bitter Creek Rest Area Interchange, beginning Thursday.

The closure is scheduled for roughly a week to allow for paving operations at on the westbound lanes at the Bitter Creek Rest Area. The Bitter Creek Rest Area has been closed since the start of summer and will remain closed during the duration of the work. Travelers heading westbound will be able to exit at the Exit 139 Red Hill Interchange and then head east on I-80 to access the Exit 142 Bitter Creek Interchange.

Photo courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Work has been underway on the I-80 Patrick Draw to Wamsutter construction project since spring, with paving operations on the crossovers and slip ramps between mile marker 141 to 155 in the westbound lanes.

The work includes milling, paving, bridge work and rest area resurfacing. Travelers will continue to see head-to-head traffic, reduced speeds of 65 MPH, and the closure of the westbound rest area this summer. The completion date is set for Oct. 31, 2026.