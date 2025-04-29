I-80 Roadwork Begins Near Point of Rocks

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is starting roadwork along the I-80 near Point of Rocks with contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co.

Work is underway from mile marker 130-138, with both eastbound and westbound lanes experiencing work. Drivers will experience head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes starting Friday and should expect reduced speeds of 65 mph.

Starting May 5, crews will be working at Black Butte interchange at exit 136 to install cattle guards at the crossroads. The work will require lane closures and traffic will be controlled by local flaggers. Drivers are advised to be aware of traffic delays and haul trucks with the construction.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Crews will move construction Point of Rocks at exit 130 May 12 to install more cattle guards. All work and delays conducted will be similar to what was done to the Black Butte interchange.

The contractor is tentatively planning that all work will be finished in 2025 with the completion date set for June 30, 2026.