I-80 Roadwork Starts in Rock Springs and Green River

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is starting concrete road repairs between Dewar Drive and Interchange Road, starting tomorrow Oct. 2. Work is expected to take two weeks.

Crews will be working on the Green River Interchange at mile marker 88, just west of the tunnels, starting Oct 6. Work is expected to take one week.

In both work areas, drivers can expect lane closures, shoulder work, and reduced speeds through the work area.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The road work is part of a district-wide concrete slab replacement project that involves concrete paving, traffic control, and aggregate surfacing work at various locations in southwest Wyoming.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary.