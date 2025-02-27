I-80 Traffic to be Detoured Through Green River Friday Morning

GREEN RIVER –– The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be detouring the eastbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River beginning Friday at 6:30 a.m. to reset some concrete barriers in an effort to adjust traffic flow on the crossover at mile marker 90 .

“Some areas of the crossover have been damaged and crews will need the space to make the repairs, so we are adjusting the traffic flow to avoid these areas,” WYDOT resident Engineer Clint Lockman said.

The work should take roughly three to five hours. Westbound traffic will continue to use the eastbound tunnel while the work is underway.

There is still a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Info is available at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry. Work continues at the site with operations involving clean-up in the westbound tunnel. Drivers are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.