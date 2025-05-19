I-80 Traffic to be Detoured Through Green River Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is routing eastbound traffic from Interstate 80 through Green River Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. for repairs and realignment of concrete barriers. Traffic will be routed along Flaming Gorge Way.

Maintenance crews will also work on the area to address and repair some potholes. The detour will be in effect 4-5 hours and once the work is completed, eastbound traffic will return to head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Last minute changes may be necessary if unpredictable weather or variables come into play.