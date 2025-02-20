I-80 Traffic to be Rerouted from Flaming Gorge Way Thursday

Traffic slows to a crawl on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 as vehicles pass through Green River Feb. 19. I-80 traffic will be routed through the eastbound tunnel Feb. 20 as work continues after the fatal crash and fire in the westbound tunnel last week. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — Green River will see relief in the amount of traffic flowing along Flaming Gorge Way Thursday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will shift interstate traffic from Flaming Gorge Way Thursday, routing traffic running east and west through the eastbound tunnel as work continues to clean up the westbound tunnel following Friday’s fatal crash and fire. WYDOT Contractors have been installing concrete barriers inside the eastbound tunnel to separate the traffic while inside the tunnel. Delays are still expected as drivers navigate around the westbound tunnel.

“We’re planning on opening tomorrow,” Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for WYDOT District 3 said.

Harsha said WYDOT is cognizant of the strain rerouted traffic has on Flaming Gorge Way, as well as the increased difficulty residents have in navigating Green River’s downtown area. Infrastructure concerns are based upon the age of the concrete on Flaming Gorge Way, as well as the older cast iron water line running beneath the street. The city has had problems with the waterline in the past, closing sections of Flaming Gorge Way to repair the waterline.

During his visit to Green River Saturday, Gov. Mark Gordon said Mineral Royalty Grants can be available for use in emergency situations, mentioning that Flaming Gorge Way and the aging infrastructure beneath the road were not designed for the type of traffic from I-80 driving on it. He said his office will look to ensure the legislature appropriately funds the grants.