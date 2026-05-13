I-80 Traffic to Come Through GR Thursday Morning

I-80 Traffic to Come Through GR Thursday Morning

A photo of the damaged glare shields from the eastbound Green River Tunnel. WYDOT photo.

GREEN RIVER — Residents in Green River will see Interstate 80 traffic on Flaming Gorge Way Thursday morning as work crews repair glare shields in the eastbound I-80 tunnel.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said crews from Casper Electric will reroute eastbound traffic through Green River for about two hours, starting at 9 a.m. The work will be done with westbound traffic still moving through the tunnel. The glare shields were recently damaged when an oversized tractor-trailer combination entered the tunnel, resulting in the shields being sheared from the barriers.

“The previous detour was so crews could remove all the damaged glare shields and assess what would need replaced. This time we will be replacing as many glare shields as we can with the supply we have,” WYDOT maintenance engineer Clint Lockman said. 

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Crews are nearing completion of the overall project, which includes new conduit and lighting in the westbound tunnel. The work is scheduled for completion around the end of June this year.

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