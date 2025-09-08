I-80 Traffic Will Drive Through Green River Thursday

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be routing eastbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews will repair and realign struck concrete barriers, while re-installing damaged glare shields. WYDOT asks drivers to adjust their schedules accordingly for deal with potential delays from the additional traffic on Flaming Gorge Way. Once the work is completed, traffic will be moved back to the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.

Crews have completed the hydro demolition of the fire damaged areas of the tunnel and are currently working on placing shotcrete on those areas for the rest of the month. Once crews complete the shotcrete repairs, they will repaint the tunnel liner. Contractor Casper Electric is currently working on replacing the entire electrical system in the control room and installing anchors for the lighting structures within the tunnel. WYDOT and contractor Casper Electric are working towards opening the westbound tunnel to traffic with reduced speeds by the winter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WYDOT says unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans.