I-80 Tunnel To Reopen in 2026

Smoke raises from the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel near Green River Friday Feb 14 2025, following a fatal crash that started a fire inside the tunnel. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper.

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) informed the Green River City Council Tuesday night that the I-80 Tunnel repair project is unlikely to be completed by the original deadline of Oct. 31, 2025. WYDOT now projects the tunnels won’t fully reopen until June 2026.

The tunnel was severely damaged in a multi-vehicle crash and subsequent fire on Feb. 14. The crash, which involved 26 vehicles — 10 passenger cars, six commercial trucks, and 10 other commercial vehicles — resulted in three fatalities.

“The October 31st goal of finishing the project is likely not going to happen. The lead times on getting the electronics is the issue,” said Pete Stinchcomb, WYDOT District 3 Construction Engineer. Stinchcomb added that the new goal is to reopen one larger lane in both the eastbound and westbound tunnels by mid-November. Currently, both directions are being routed through the eastbound tunnel, with each lane about 10 feet wide — two feet narrower than the typical 12-foot lane on U.S. interstates.

“We’re probably looking at the middle of next summer for a completion date, probably the middle of June for a contract completion date,” Stinchcomb said.

Cleanup began immediately following the Valentine’s Day incident. WYDOT hired Clean Harbors for debris removal, which began March 17 and finished by April 6. The Federal Highway Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, and WYDOT conducted inspections on April 7. LIDAR surveying started April 14.

Stinchcomb outlined a phased repair schedule extending into 2026. The process began on May 27 when WYDOT awarded a contract to DeBernardi Construction for the removal of lighting infrastructure and paving. Work officially started on June 3. On June 13, WYDOT began reviewing plans for permanent repairs to the tunnel’s liners and electrical systems. Sandblasting work began on June 23, with the final phase starting July 10. This phase includes hydro-demolition of approximately 400 feet of tunnel liner panels, concrete repairs, electronics repairs, and the replacement of isolated rebar and curbing.

Currently, crews are focused on removing the damaged electrical infrastructure.

Further upgrades, including new lighting for the westbound tunnel and a new camera detection system, will continue through July 2026. The new system will allow speed signs to adjust automatically based on traffic conditions, without human intervention. Additionally, a dry pipe and sprinkler system will be installed, enabling firefighters to connect hoses directly to the system rather than running hundreds of feet of hose to future incidents.

Pioneer Park to Allow RVs Under Special Use Permit

The City Council also held a public hearing on a special use permit for Pioneer Park, which would allow up to 50 recreational vehicles (RVs) to be leased for up to five years, with an annual review by the city. The Council voted unanimously to approve the special use permit, with stipulations outlined.

The permit request, submitted by Property Manager Brittany Mong, is intended to help address Green River’s housing shortage. Under the proposed permit, Pioneer Park could lease up to 15% of its available lots — or 50 spaces — for RVs, which must be at least 20 feet long. Eligible RVs include fifth-wheel trailers, bumper-pull trailers, and motorhomes.

Each RV must pass city-certified inspections, have a functional bathroom and kitchen, and include side skirting. Applicants must also submit a photo to ensure their RV complies with park design standards.

Ransomware Attack Update

Although the recent ransomware attack on the City of Green River’s computers was not addressed during the meeting, microphones and video streaming were still unavailable.

When asked about the attack after the meeting, Director of Finance/IT Chris Meats said there were no updates.

“No updates,” Meats replied. He added that no public comment would be made on the incident and could not provide a timeline for when, or if, a public statement would be issued regarding the attack.