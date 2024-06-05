Ice Cream Van Operator Questions License Fee Schedule

The owner of an ice cream van questioned the fee schedule seasonal food trucks pay for licensure in Rock Springs Tuesday night.

ROCK SPRINGS – A seasonal ice cream van operator requested the Rock Springs City Council examine the cost of permits associated with being a seasonal food vendor during the Council’s meeting Tuesday evening, with Rock Springs’ mayor committing to looking at the fee schedule.

Mackenzie Bertagnolli approached the Council after submitting the documentation needed for her mobile food truck permit and questioned the pricing for the permit.

“My concern is I’m paying, for a monthly fee – it’s $25, so for being a seasonal vendor I’m paying basically what a person pays for a year on a license,” she said.

She would like to see the fee schedule change so seasonal vendors would not be paying as much, saying the situation is hard on smaller vendors because they don’t make as much as the year-round food trucks. She also said the occupation tax itself is a license and doesn’t understand the need to pay that tax for a mobile vending van that is in her driveway.

Bertangnolli said she spoke with an employee in the city’s planning and zoning office who had told her the Council is working to update some of the permitting regulations and hopes the governing body considers addressing the seasonal food vendor fees.

Mayor Max Mickelson said he hasn’t operated a food truck and isn’t familiar with the regulations surrounding them, but said the Council is happy to investigate the reasoning behind the fees.

“If some adjustments are needed … then we’ll get them made,” he said.

Mickelson said the city is working on a recodification of city ordinances, saying the city will bring in a consultant to examine the ordinances, which when it begins will take between 12 and 16 months to complete, which is followed by the city updating and modifying its already existing ordinances. Overall, Mickelson said the process from start to finish could be between four and six years in total.

However, he said examining the fee schedules is something the Council could do with a much shorter time frame. He thinks the ideology used to establish the fee schedule didn’t address situations where someone would operate a temporary business for longer than a few months.

“We’ll have a look at it and see what we can come up with,” Mickelson said.