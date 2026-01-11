ICE Protest Following Minnesota Death Draws Residents

Rock Springs resident Mark Kot protests acts performed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during an anti-ICE protest in Rock Springs Jan. 10. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — A protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the death of a 37-year-old woman in Minnesota attracted dozens of residents in Rock Springs Saturday afternoon.

Julie Smith, a local 50501 organizer, said a call for nationwide protests in response to an ICE agent shooting and killing Renee Good in Minneapolis Jan. 7. Smith said four national organizations were involved, including Women’s March, Indivisible, 50501, and Moveon.org. She said most of the people at the event were only notified within the prior 24 hours and said she was happy with the attendance despite the short notice.

Amongst those holding signs was retired Sweetwater County employee Mark Kot. Kot said he disagrees with the tactics ICE utilizes and has concerns with the federal government policing areas when local law enforcement should be the main police force. Kot also believes President “Trump has got to go.”

“What ICE is doing to our cities and communities is absolutely wrong,” Kot said. “People are getting killed … by our own federal government. Something is wrong here.”

A protester holds a sign during an anti-ICE protest in Rock Springs Jan. 10, 2026. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Tricia Pipkin came from Grand Junction, Colorado, to take part, saying she was coming to Rock Springs to visit and opted to participate at the Rock Springs protest as she couldn’t take part in Grand Junction. She said her concerns come from federal agents going door to door and detaining people without cause or a warrant, creating fear and terrorizing communities.

The protest received mixed support from people driving by on Dewar Drive, with some honking their horns and voicing support for the protest, while others displayed rude hand gestures or voiced support for ICE as they passed the group.