Ida Marie Franc (November 10, 1940 – December 22, 2022 )

Ida Marie Franc, 82, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada following a lengthy illness.

She was born on November 10, 1940 in Rock Springs Wyoming, the daughter of Richard Eugene and Ada Rosella Sellers. She was the sixth of eight children born to her parents.

Ida was raised in Rock Springs and Eden Valley, Wyoming, and attended schools in both Rock Springs and Farson. She graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1958.

Ida married William Franc on February 14, 1961 in the Latter-day Saints temple in Salt Lake City. They built a home and family in Rock Springs, and together they raised three children; Tammy Brown (Evert), Mark Franc (Julie), and Dale Franc (Joy). She is survived by her husband William, her three children, her 11grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren (soon to be 5).

Ida worked for many years as a cashier in the school lunch program. She got to know many of the teachers and students at both East Junior High, and White Mountain Junior High and she enjoyed her association with them. She also worked for several years as assistant to the president/board of trustees at Western Wyoming Community College.

Ida was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She touched the lives of many through her service in the Church, especially in the scouting program. She was awarded the District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver award for her outstanding service in scouting. She later served a mission with her husband William in Anaheim, California, and she served as a temple worker for several years at the Las Vegas Nevada Temple. She always seemed to be happiest when she was serving others.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 2, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, WY. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Private graveside services will be held and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.