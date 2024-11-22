Identity of Deceased Inmate Released Friday

ROCK SPRINGS – The name of a woman who died at the Sweetwater County Detention Center last week was released by the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office Friday.

Sweetwater County Coroner Dale Majhanovich identified the person as 29-year-old Rikki Abeyta of Green River. Majhanovich said he’s still awaiting the results of an autopsy and other tests, saying a cause of death has not been determined.

Abeyta died while in custody at the detention center. According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, she was found unresponsive in her cell at around 3:20 p.m. A media release from the sheriff’s office states lifesaving measures were initiated, as was a call for emergency medical assistance. Responders from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and Castle Rock Ambulance Service arrived, but were unable to revive Abeyta. The sheriff’s office cites a medical emergency as a factor in Abeyta’s death.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Majhanovich’s office continue to investigate the incident.