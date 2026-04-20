Identity of Man Killed at Flying J Released

ROCK SPRINGS — The identity of a man killed in an accident at Flying J Sunday morning was released Monday afternoon.

According to the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office, Scott Colpitts of Rock Springs died following injuries he received while directing traffic at the truck stop’s commercial parking lot at about 5 a.m. Sunday. Colpitts died at the scene after emergency responders arrived to assist him. An unnamed spokesperson for Pilot, which operates Flying J, told SweetwaterNOW its employees sometimes are in the parking lots to assist in the safe operation of vehicles.

“Our team members ensure smooth functioning of our stores, which includes the parking lot. This means that at times, team members are in the parking lot to ensure safe operations, conduct maintenance and routing cleaning,” the spokesperson told SweetwaterNOW. “In this incident, it appears our team member asked a driver to move their vehicle from a no-parking zone and was tragically struck while the vehicle attempted to relocate.”

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Pilot issued a statement about the incident Monday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts that Pilot can confirm the passing of one of our team members after a tragic parking lot accident at our Flying J location in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Our thoughts and prayers are with our team member’s loved ones, our team at this location and across all of Pilot,” the company said. “Our utmost concern is the safety and wellbeing of all team members and guests. We will continue to work closely with the authorities as they conduct a thorough investigation of the incident. We are grateful for the quick response of local authorities and request any additional questions be directed to the Rock Springs Police Department.”