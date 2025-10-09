Illness Forces Postponement of Rock Springs-Star Valley Volleyball

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School announced that this week’s home volleyball games against Star Valley have been postponed due to illness within the Star Valley program.

The matches, originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15, at Tiger Arena. Start times will remain the same, with the sophomore match set for 4 p.m., junior varsity at 5 p.m., and varsity at 6 p.m.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and flexibility,” RSHS Athletic Director Hope Downs said in the announcement. “We look forward to seeing fans in Tiger Arena on Wednesday to cheer on our Lady Tigers.”

