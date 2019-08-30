Important Fan Information Prior to Wyoming vs Missouri Game

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming Athletics wants to make Cowboy Football fans aware of a few changes to Game Days this season prior to Saturday’s first home game versus Missouri.

University of Wyoming Athletics looks forward to another exciting and successful season. We want all Cowboy and Cowgirl fans of all ages to have as enjoyable an experience at UW Athletics events as possible, while providing for a friendly and safe environment for fans.

A first-time event in the history of War Memorial Stadium is being planned for Wyoming’s 2019 season opener versus Missouri on Aug. 31. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Stripe Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.

Grand Avenue Project Prompts Consideration of Alternative UW Travel Routes

Reconstruction of a section of central Grand Avenue in Laramie has prompted local officials to recommend alternate routes for people traveling to attend UW’s football game against Missouri this weekend.

In the event the Grand Avenue project is not completed as of Saturday morning, travelers to the 5:30 p.m. UW-Missouri football game are advised to use the following routes:

For those coming from the south on U.S. Highway 287, take Interstate 80 east to the Grand Avenue exit, then west on Grand Avenue to War Memorial Stadium.

For those coming from the north on U.S. Highway 30/287, take Harney Street east to 22nd Street, then south to War Memorial Stadium.

For those coming from the west on Interstate 80, take the Snowy Range exit 311, then proceed east on Snowy Range Road to Harney Street, continuing east to 22nd Street, then south to War Memorial Stadium.

New Pregame Show to be Featured

Fans are encouraged to get into War Memorial Stadium for the new pregame show. The show will start 40 minutes prior to kickoff.

Clear Bags Are Encouraged

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is encouraging fans to use clear bags inside War Memorial Stadium.

Shuttle Service

Shuttle service from Cowboy Field Lot will be available 2.5 hours prior to game time and will run until 45 minutes after end of the game.

Facts for UW Students and Fans to be Aware of for the 2019 Wyoming Football Season

Information for University of Wyoming Students

The Student Gate for home football games this season at War Memorial Stadium will be Gate 3, located on the southeast corner of the stadium.

All UW students please remember to download the “WYO Wild Bunch App” from the Apple App Store prior to Saturday’s game so that you can gain admission to the game.

Seatbacks

Seatbacks will not be sold on game days this season. Fans who wish to bring their own seatbacks may due so as long as their seatbacks are no wider than 16.5 inches.

High Schools Coaches Tickets

∙Coaches may now pick up tickets inside the Main Entrance to the Arena-Auditorium near the Kenny Sailors statue on the east side of the AA.

Beer Sales

ID Screening and Wrist-Banding Stations

Create an easy ID screening and wrist-banding system. Each fan wishing to purchase alcohol in the stadium on game days will have their ID checked verifying legal age and will be provided a wrist band for that game.

ID Checking/wrist banding will done in the parking lots and inside the Indoor Practice Facility around the stadium for several hours prior to the game. Look for golf carts with beer and wristband signs.

An ID/Wrist-Banding station will be available in the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility. This station will allow fans to enter the stadium without having to go through an ID/Wrist-Banding Station at sales locations.

Other ID/Wrist-Banding stations will be available at the selling locations inside War Memorial Stadium.

Selling Locations

Beer will be sold inside War Memorial Stadium beginning two (2) hours prior to kick off – when stadium gates open.

There will be 12 selling locations within War Memorial Stadium.

The South End Zone Beer Garden area will provide fans a chance to enjoy drinks with their friends from a field-level location while still having visibility of the field during the game. .

There will be some express beer stands and cash only lines to speed up the service.

Each individual may purchase 2 drinks (beer) per transaction.

Each wrist band will have 4 pull-off tabs, allowing each patron to purchase a total of 4 drinks during one event. In the circumstance of a football game followed by a basketball game individuals will be permitted to obtain one wristband at the football game and a wristband at the basketball game. For a men’s/ women’s basketball doubleheader only one wristband will be permitted due to the short/condensed time frame of the back-to-back games.

Pull off tabs will be for beer purchases once an individual enters the stadium or arena.

Majority of beer products in the stadium will be sold in aluminum bottles (caps removed) instead of plastic cups.

Beer will be poured using the state-of-the-art “Bottoms Up” draft beer dispensing system, which fills through the bottom of specially designed plastic cups. The “Bottoms Up” system offers extremely fast pouring and minimal foam in each pour while more effectively utilizing (less waste) the beer from each keg. These location will be located on the East Side of the Stadium behind the student section and in the beer garden.

Sales of beer will stop at the end of the 3rd quarter.

For fans’ convenience, both UniWyo Federal Credit Union and Western States Bank have installed ATM machines in War Memorial Stadium.

Information gathered on fans from scanners that are part of the ID/Wrist-Banding stations will be deleted at the end of each game and will not be retained by the University of Wyoming.

Products Pricing

Domestic beer will be priced at $7 each. Craft beer will be priced at $8 each.

SafeRide, UBER and Local Taxi Companies Available for Transportation

SafeRide, the on-call public transportation service, will be available on game days to serve the needs of fans. Rides are offered to UW students, faculty, staff, and Laramie community members and visitors. During home football games, SafeRide will be located at Gate 1 (southwest corner) of War Memorial Stadium.

SafeRide’s service areas include the Laramie city limits. However, SafeRide will not pick up/drop off at specific locations within downtown Laramie. Riders wishing to be picked up/dropped off downtown will need to utilize the SafeRide office located at 3rd Street & Garfield. There is no on-board fare for utilizing SafeRide. Requesting a ride is simple. Call 307-766-7433 (307-766-RIDE) or request your ride through the Transloc Rider App.

Local taxi companies will also be available on game days, including Laramie Taxi (307-761-9891), Snowy Range Taxi (307-343-2323) and Yellow Checker Taxi (307-710-7177) along with UBER.

Rules Governing Beer Sales

Individuals must be 21 or older to purchase, possess or consume alcohol.

Patrons cannot bring their own alcohol into the stadium.

IDs must be checked and wristbands/hand stamps obtained before purchase of alcohol in the stadium.

Random ID checks may occur at beer sales locations.

There will be no re-entry to the stadium once patrons have entered the stadium on game days.

Sales of beer will stop at the end of the 3rd quarter (football and women’s basketball) and at the 10-minute mark in the second half of men’s basketball games.

For fans who want to be in an alcohol-free area on game days, Section AA on the west side of War Memorial Stadium will offer an alcohol-free section.

Pregame Tailgating Opportunities and Pepsi Pregame Zone

Tailgating opportunities for fans in designated areas surrounding War Memorial Stadium and the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility will still be offered for the 2019 Wyoming Football season.

Beer and malt beverages are the only alcoholic beverages permitted in the open container areas on game days. No hard alcohol is permitted and no kegs are not permitted in tailgate areas.

Open containers will be permitted in designated open container areas beginning at 8 a.m. for all games scheduled to kick off before 4 p.m. and Noon for all games scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. or later. Open container permits end at kickoff.

All tailgating activities are confined to a patron’s specific parking space(s).

Open containers may not be carried on or across public streets.

Violations of the open container permits may result in revocation of parking privileges and removal from the open container areas. Please observe any and all posted signage.

No Re-Entry Allowed: Once fans have entered War Memorial Stadium on game days if they choose to leave the stadium prior to conclusion of the game there will be no re-entry to the stadium allowed.

Entrance Lanes into War Memorial Stadium (Applicable to All Fans Attending Wyoming games.)

Stadium security will again be conducting bag checks as fans enter War Memorial Stadium. Clear bags are encouraged.

In an effort to improve the speed of fans’ entrance into the stadium, designated lanes will be introduced this year at all entrance gates. There will be lanes for FANS WITH NO BAGS OR CLEAR PLASTIC BAGS and separate lanes for FANS WITH BAGS.