In Bae Kim (February 11th, 1933 – January 30, 2025)

In Bae Kim, 91, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025 in Aurora, CO at HCA HealthONE Aurora Hospital.

In Bae Kim was born on February 11, 1933 in Nonsan, South Korea and immigrated to the United States in 1974 to Rock Springs, WY.



In Bae was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, WY until his retirement. He considered Rock Springs his true home town. He was one of the first employees of City Market on Center Street (now closed). He then moved to Aurora, CO after his retirement.

In Bae was a good husband, father, and grandfather who prioritized being with his family. He had a passion for all things related to nature and would partake in traveling, camping, gardening, and mushroom foraging. He also loved pine trees, handiwork, and home-improvement. He enjoyed learning and being well-informed of current events around the world, always watching the news. He was friendly and outgoing with neighbors and the community.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kim Sojo Greene. He is survived by: his wife, Sue Kim; his brother, Yoon Bae “Bob” (Susan) Kim; his children: Ike (Min) Kim, Suzy (Michael) Kim, Bob (Jenifer) Kim, Unsoo (Jim) Kim; and his four grandchildren.

Per his wishes, he was cremated, and a private graveside service will be held on Thursday February 6, 2025 at Fairmount Funeral Home.