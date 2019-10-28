Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Snow showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday

Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. High near 12. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.