A southbound arctic cold front will cross Wyoming this afternoon. This front will produce snow north to south across Wyoming this afternoon through tonight. Bitter cold temperatures will filter in behind the front. The coldest Wyoming October high temperature on record may occur Tuesday and the record coldest October temperature ever could be reached Wednesday morning. Thursday through next weekend will be mostly dry with a slow warming trend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday
Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. High near 12. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -25. Blustery, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 15. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Advertisement - Story continues below...