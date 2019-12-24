Weather Story

Light snow across western areas throughout the day, spreading first across southern areas this evening and then east of the Divide overnight. Gusty winds in the Casper area again today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly between 2am and 4am. Patchy fog between 8pm and 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day

A 20 percent chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Light southwest wind.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 20. West wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.