Snow, heavy at times, along with a strong west wind will result in hazardous winter conditions across the western mountains and valleys this afternoon. Snow will increase across southwest Wyoming tonight. Late tonight and throughout the day on Saturday snow will move into central and southern Wyoming as well. Expect hazardous travel conditions across most of the state today and tomorrow, especially along the Interstate 80 corridor where snow and strong winds could drastically reduce visibility and create dangerous road conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered snow showers before 11am, then scattered snow showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tonight Periods of snow showers before 3am, then periods of rain and snow showers between 3am and 4am, then periods of snow showers after 4am. Patchy blowing snow before 3am, then patchy blowing snow after 4am. Steady temperature around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Saturday Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Sunday Widespread frost between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Sunday Night Widespread frost after 8pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.