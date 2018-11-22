Periods of light to moderate snow in the western mountains and valleys this Thanksgiving day and evening. Additionally, expect mostly cloudy and breezy conditions east of the divide. On Friday and Saturday a more potent system with heavier snow will move into the area, including areas east of the Continental Divide. Combined with strong winds, possible severe winter conditions could exist across the west. Travel could be hazardous Friday night and Saturday across much of the state, including on Interstate 80.

Detailed Forecast

Thanksgiving Day Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tonight Scattered snow showers before 10pm, then isolated snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30% Friday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Friday Night Snow showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Patchy blowing snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Saturday Night Widespread frost between midnight and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.