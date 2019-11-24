Weather Story

High Wind Warning for the Cody Foothills until noon today. Partly to mostly cloudy today with chance of snow in the west, rain and snow in the north. Snow spreads across the state this evening and overnight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Monday

Snow likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thanksgiving

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Friday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 11.