A cold front moving into the region this afternoon will bring widespread snow showers in the west and north. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains for significant snowfall, with sub-advisory level snow in other areas. The rest of the state will see increasing clouds this afternoon and overnight. Breezy winds across the usual prone areas today. A series of systems will bring repeat bouts of snow to the west on Friday night and again on Sunday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery. Sunday

A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.