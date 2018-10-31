A cold front moving into the region this afternoon will bring widespread snow showers in the west and north. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains for significant snowfall, with sub-advisory level snow in other areas. The rest of the state will see increasing clouds this afternoon and overnight. Breezy winds across the usual prone areas today. A series of systems will bring repeat bouts of snow to the west on Friday night and again on Sunday night.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
