Weather Story

Temperatures will be warmer today as a storm system approaches the area and pushes into western Wyoming. Strong winds will develop across central WY and the eastern foothills of the Absarokas and Wind Rivers. Wind gusts of 40 to 70 mph can be expected from South Pass eastward into Natrona County.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday

Scattered snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 29. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.