Weather Story

Snow will spread into western Wyoming this morning. Expect a dry and breezy to windy day in the east. A mix of rain and snow spreads eastward tonight; changing to all snow late. Slippery roads are possible for the Thursday morning commute as snow continues.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11am and 1pm, then rain likely after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8pm. Low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Monday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.