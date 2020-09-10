Increasing Clouds with a High Near 48

Weather Story

Scattered showers will increase from the south as clouds build across area. Temperatures are warming up and drying out for the approaching weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1pm, then scattered rain showers. Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 48. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 43.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

