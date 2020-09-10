Weather Story

Scattered showers will increase from the south as clouds build across area. Temperatures are warming up and drying out for the approaching weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1pm, then scattered rain showers. Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 48. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 43.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.