Weather Story
Scattered showers will increase from the south as clouds build across area. Temperatures are warming up and drying out for the approaching weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1pm, then scattered rain showers. Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 48. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 43.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW