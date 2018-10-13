A cold front will move into the region early today with a rain/snow mix to start, before changing over to all snow through the morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through tonight. Colder temperatures and widespread light snow will occur, as well as a period of strong north winds with the cold front. Blowing snow and areas of fog may reduce visibility at times. Areas west of the Divide will have less precipitation with this system. There is a potential for black ice and flash freeze.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of rain showers between 4pm and 5pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Tonight Rain and snow showers likely before 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 3am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Sunday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Monday Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 28. Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 53. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 53.