Weather Story

Light snow will develop across western mountains this morning as a low-pressure system moves into the state. Lower elevations west of the Divide can expect mainly rain showers to begin this morning. East of the divide will see a mostly dry day with rain/snow showers developing by the late afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected in lower elevation areas.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62.