Weather Story

More of the same today with near normal temperatures East and below normal West of the Divide. There will be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and in western Wyoming. A gusty wind will develop this afternoon. Expect similar conditions of Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered rain and snow showers before 9am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.