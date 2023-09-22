Weather Story

Cooler temperatures spread across the Cowboy State today, with lows tonight near or below freezing west of the Divide. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day, with heavy rainfall expected across the north. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon in parts of Natrona and Johnson Counties. Winds increase during the day today with gusts of 20 to 40 mph this afternoon/evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.