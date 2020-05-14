Weather Story
Isolated to scattered showers today and tonight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the west this afternoon and evening. Showers continue through Saturday, then a dry warming trend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
Isolated showers between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
