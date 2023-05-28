Weather Story

Near or above-average temperatures remain in place today with mostly sunny skies. This afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms return. A few storms may be capable of producing small hail as well as strong gusts of wind.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.