Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
