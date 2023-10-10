Weather Story

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.